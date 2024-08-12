Industry
War for deposits: Banks’ biggest headache now coming for investors?
Abhishek Mukherjee 10 min read 12 Aug 2024, 06:57 PM IST
Summary
- Bank Nifty has been underperforming the benchmark Nifty by a wide margin—perhaps the clearest indicator of which way the wind is blowing for lenders. They are grappling with systemic challenges, evident in their first quarter results. How should investors approach the sector at this juncture?
New Delhi: For more than a year, one of the most fundamental correlations of the Indian equity market has gone awry—Bank Nifty has been underperforming the benchmark Nifty by a wide margin. For the market to maintain equilibrium, both these important gauges have to move in tandem. Any divergence is indicative of lopsided momentum, which by definition is unsustainable.
