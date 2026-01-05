MUMBAI: Indian banks are set to report a steady recovery in business momentum in the December quarter (Q3FY26), led by a pick-up in credit growth, stable asset quality, largely better margins, and strong capital buffers, according to brokerages.
Banks head into Q3 earnings with strong loan growth—but deposits, liquidity in focus
SummaryCredit momentum and stable asset quality are expected to support results in the December quarter, even as elevated loan-to-deposit ratios and weak deposit growth emerge as key pressure points.
