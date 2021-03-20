If you have some pending bank works, then do it this week, otherwise, you will have to wait till 3 April to get it done. There are only 2 working days between 27 March and 4 April. So, if you have two options - either do it this week or wait till 4 April to get it done.

Banks will be closed consecutively for three days from 27-29 March on account of the Second Saturday and Holi festival all over India. Bank branches in Patna will remain shut for 4 consecutive days as 30 March is also a holiday as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holidays list. 31 March is not a holiday but customers are not entertained as it's the last day of the financial year.

To enable banks to close their yearly accounts 1 April is again not working. 2 April is Good Friday, so banks will remain shut across the country.

Check important dates before visiting your branch this week and the week after

27 March- Last Saturday

28 March- Sunday

29 March- Holi Holiday.

30 March- Holiday in Patna branch. Rest it will be working for all

31 March- Year-end holiday

1 April- Bank closing of accounts

2 April- Good Friday

3 April- Saturday - Working Day

4 April- Sunday

Bank holidays are not observed by some states and hence may vary as per a specific region or state. According to the details with the RBI calendar, other than four Sundays and two Saturdays, banks will remain closed on gazetted holidays all over the country.

According to the central bank's Holiday Calendar for March 2021, banks across different states will be closed for work on March 22, 29 and 30.

Meanwhile, the two-day pan-India bank strike on 15-16 March ended with the disruption in services including cash withdrawals, deposits, loan disbursements and cheque clearances hitting customers. The members belonging to various bank unions, under the joint platform of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) protested against the privatisation of two more government-owned banks, as announced in the Union Budget 2021 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

