MUMBAI: Banks across the Asia Pacific region could see their credit losses surge to $585 billion by 2022, led by China, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday.

“In absolute terms, credit losses for Asia-Pacific could reach US$585 billion by 2022, or nearly double the pre-covid level, and this is driven by China, and the effect of covid-19 on credit costs in the country will be extended over several years," the rating agency said.

In a note, S&P said, barring China, credit loss for most banks in the region is, however, set to fall over the next two years as they continue to support stressed borrowers.

“Asia-Pacific banks should safely avoid a 'cliff effect' even as extensive relief measures are progressively removed," said Sharad Jain, credit analyst at S&P Global Ratings.

According to S&P, moratoriums on loan repayments together with fiscal, monetary, and policy support have helped cushion the blow from the pandemic to borrowers in Asia Pacific. That said, repayment moratoriums have fallen to less than 5% of system loans for a number of Asia-Pacific countries, from 6-80% at the height of the pandemic. It takes account credit losses of 12 large banks in Asia Pacific including India, China, and Japan.

S&P also said most banking systems will see elevated problem loans over the next few years, as delayed hits from the pandemic take time to normalise. However, provisioning, combined with economic rebounds and strong government support, will contain credit losses.

“We forecast that credit losses will remain well below our expected long-term average in most countries despite last year's economic hardship," Jain said.

According to S&P, banks in India and Indonesia have suffered higher asset distress in recent years, as credit losses are set to trend closer to expected long-term average in the coming years.

The note added that banks in China have taken much of its pandemic-related pain upfront, with large credit losses reported in 2020, but the fallout is not quite over due to its vast size of the banking system.

