Banks in Asia Pacific may see credit losses of $585 billion by 2022: S&P

According to S&P, moratoriums on loan repayments together with fiscal, monetary, and policy support have helped cushion the blow from the pandemic to borrowers in Asia Pacific. That said, repayment moratoriums have fallen to less than 5% of system loans for a number of Asia-Pacific countries, from 6-80% at the height of the pandemic. It takes account credit losses of 12 large banks in Asia Pacific including India, China, and Japan.