Banks in India may remain open only 5 days a week, decision to be taken on 28 July: Report2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 04:47 PM IST
Indian banks may soon be open only five days a week, with a decision to be made on 28 July. The move comes after the government implemented a five-day work week for the Life Insurance Corporation of India.
Banks in India are likely to be open only five days a week, with proposed two day weekly offs, a decision will be made on this on 28 July. The Indian Banking Association (IBA) will likely take the decision in a meeting with United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) next week on Friday, according to a report.
