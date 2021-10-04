Banks launch credit card blitz to target festive spends

“I think more responsible financial institutions coming into the credit card space is welcome as it will help grow the market. Like I said earlier, a whole new set of customers is coming in, like the millennials and people who are newcomers to the workforce but are digital-savvy customers, and are a strong target segment for cards," said Parag Rao, group head for payments, consumer finance, digital banking and IT, HDFC Bank.

