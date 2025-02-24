Industry
Banks seek more measures to support lending rate cuts
Summary
- Despite RBI’s measures, liquidity has stayed in deficit since mid-December. After peaking at ₹3.3 trillion on 23 January, deficit cooled to ₹2.1 trillion as on 20 February, Bloomberg data showed.
Mumbai: The liquidity crunch menacing the banking system will delay lending rate cuts and slow credit growth, lenders cautioned, calling for fresh measures to transmit lower repo rates to cheaper loans.
