Banks likely to see fewer loan recast requests, says Icra

The capital position for large private banks is strong and they can withstand the stress case scenario for asset quality as these banks have raised ₹54,400 crore of capital during the first nine months of FY21, Icra said. The banks are also well-placed to exercise call options on the ₹26,000 crore AT-1 bonds due in FY22 and FY23 without much of an impact on their capital, with expectations of improved profitability, it said.