Banks’ liquidity deficit at near 8-yr high, traders eye repo rollover
Outflows toward advance tax payments and GST have tightened liquidity and the situation is likely to remain unchanged through the month-end
Mumbai: Indian banking system is facing a widening liquidity deficit, reaching levels last seen in 2016, that may prompt the central bank to provide another round of short-term cash infusion.
Next Story
₹1,110.3-1.34%
₹1,656.21.82%
₹1,006.25-0.26%
₹86.813.48%
₹636.151.22%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message