Banks load up on PSL certificates

- Introduced in 2016, trading in PSL certificates helps banks meet RBI mandate to lend 40% of credit to priority sector
The pickup in lending to corporate borrowers has driven up demand for priority-sector lending certificates, forcing banks to pay a higher premium to meet regulatory lending targets.
Introduced in 2016, trading in these certificates helps banks meet the RBI mandate to lend 40% of the total credit to priority sectors such as agriculture and micro-enterprises. The trading is done on RBI’s e-Kuber platform and has a standard lot size of ₹25 lakh or multiples thereof and is valid till the end of the fiscal, irrespective of the date of issuance, a report by ICICI Securities said.
As the revival in corporate lending, especially the infrastructure segment, gathers steam and the share of such loans goes up, banks are scrambling to manage the shortfall in priority sector lending (PSL) target as a percentage of overall loans by purchasing these certificates.
“A rise in corporate credit would mean a further requirement for priority sector lending," analysts at ICICI Securities said in a note to clients on 25 June. “Of the incremental credit growth, the proportion of large and mid-corporate lending has risen to 13% in FY22, from 3% in FY19 to FY21, though overall growth is still lagging bank credit growth."
The total priority sector loans of the banking industry stood at ₹47 trillion in FY22, translating into a 42.8% allocation of loans to such sectors. However, priority-sector lending target shortfalls are usually witnessed in some sub-segments. For example, while public sector banks lag in lending to micro-enterprises, private banks face a shortfall in small and marginal farmers, and private and foreign banks lag in loans to non-corporate individual farmers, the note pointed out.
Banks have the choice of meeting their priority sector lending targets through a mix of lending, buying certificates and contributing to the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF). “There is a negative return on RIDF contributions; it is 2% below the RBI repo rate. Banks, therefore, prefer to buy PSL certificates despite the high premiums," said a senior banker on condition of anonymity.
He said there is significant demand for certificates backed by core farm loans. In addition, since RBI monitors PSL every quarter, there is more demand at the end of each quarter, especially in March. “Depending on the demand, the premiums go up in certain segments. The agricultural portfolio is seasonal, and while there is a loan pickup in the kharif and rabi sowing seasons, the repayments happen during the off-season. Therefore, during off-seasons, the premiums go up," said the banker cited above.