Banks load up on PSL certificates

He said there is significant demand for certificates backed by core farm loans. In addition, since RBI monitors PSL every quarter, there is more demand at the end of each quarter, especially in March. “Depending on the demand, the premiums go up in certain segments. The agricultural portfolio is seasonal, and while there is a loan pickup in the kharif and rabi sowing seasons, the repayments happen during the off-season. Therefore, during off-seasons, the premiums go up," said the banker cited above.