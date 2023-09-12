Banks look for CXOs on contract to slash costs

Mumbai: Leading Indian banks are increasingly hiring contract staff, including C-suite executives and have reached out to headhunting firms in their efforts to lower employee cost, said three people in the know. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the people cited above, banks are considering recruiting contract employees because long-term expenses, such as stock options, variable benefits, and retirement benefits in case of state-owned banks, which are typically applicable to permanent employees, are not part of compensation packages of contract workers.

The mandate for recruitment firms is to get subject-matter experts even if it means a 40% higher salary compared with staff of an equivalent grade, the people said. Five-year contracts are preferred by most banks as it is not binding on them to offer long-term incentives, said one of the three people, seeking anonymity. Lenders are recruiting economists, human resource executives, CXOs with fundraising capabilities, and chief development officers, besides technology and digital talent.

“It is interesting to see how public sector banks are looking to poach talent from private firms on contract. We have been approached by a few banks to discuss the roles and terms," Harpuneet Singh, managing director of recruitment agency Russell Reynolds, said.

Often fixed-term contracts work better because banks are trying new profiles and may want to hedge their risks, Singh said.

"While cash compensation may be at times close to what private banks are paying, but limited or no retirals, and no Esops (employee stock ownership plans) are making this an attractive option for employers."

In fact, at times public sector lenders have showed greater inclination towards hiring contract executives from private firms. “PSUs must follow a pay scale on the grade of the employee. But now they are starting to hire senior employees on contract, who can be brought in at a higher compensation but have the right skill set," said Upasana Agarwal, national practice director at recruitment firm ABC Consultants.

The trend of appointing contract staff is prompted by the high attrition among permanent employees over the past year. India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank reported a rise in attrition from 19.1% in FY22 to 34.15% in the last financial year. In line with the broader banking sector, HDFC Bank's attrition is the highest in non-supervisory roles, such as sales officers. While IndusInd Bank's and ICICI Bank's attrition was at 51% and 30.9%, respectively, in the same period, IDFC First Bank's attrition at account opening and junior positions was at 39%.

State-owned banks have however witnessed fewer exits. State Bank of India reported 3% attrition, according to chairman Dinesh Khara, and Bank of Baroda reported 1% attrition rate in FY23.