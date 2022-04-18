The bankers are warming up to infra projects again

The government has given considerable focus to infrastructure spending, hoping it would have a multiplier effect on the economy, prompting private capex, creating jobs and aiding post-covid revival. The budget announced in February has earmarked a 35% increase in capital expenditure in FY23 at ₹7.5 trillion. “We have learnt our lessons from past project financing issues. Also, the operating environment and policies are different from what they were in the last decade. Road projects under the new hybrid annuity model are more streamlined, and there is a good deal of traction from other sectors like airports," said the second banker.