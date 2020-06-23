Banks make a beeline for capital as covid-19 uncertainty prevails

Experts had forecast that Indian banks will need to raise capital to tide over the covid-19 pandemic. Rating agency Icra, in a note on 4 June, said public sector banks will require ₹45,000- ₹82,500 crore of capital in FY21 as the pandemic is expected to increase asset quality pressures. According to Icra, with earlier expectations of improved asset quality and profitability, the capital requirements for public sector banks (PSBs) was estimated at ₹10,000-20,000 crore for FY21 and the government had expected PSBs to raise capital from markets.