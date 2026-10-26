Banks make slow progress in financial inclusion schemes, private lenders trail state-run peers

Private-sector banks are lagging public-sector lenders in three government schemes for small entrepreneurs, artisans and street vendors, with gaps in credit disbursement, loan sanctions and the processing of interest-subvention claims, according to a government document reviewed by Mint and two people aware of the development.
The gaps have emerged as beneficiaries face rising input costs amid global supply-chain disruptions linked to geopolitical conflicts, particularly the West Asia war. Wholesale price inflation rose to 11.31% in September from 9.92% in August, while retail inflation hit a 23-month high of 5.54%. A deficient monsoon is also expected to weigh on rural incomes.