Banks make slow progress in financial inclusion schemes, private lenders trail state-run peers

Harsh KumarManas Pimpalkhare
7 min read26 Oct 2026, 07:07 PM IST
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Public-sector banks achieved 32-56% of their FY27 targets, while private lenders disbursed just 24-30% of their targets in the first half. (AI-generated image for representational purpose only)
Summary
Private lenders trail state-run banks in Mudra disbursements, Vishwakarma loan sanctions and SVANidhi claims processing, raising questions over timely support for small businesses and informal workers.

Private-sector banks are lagging public-sector lenders in three government schemes for small entrepreneurs, artisans and street vendors, with gaps in credit disbursement, loan sanctions and the processing of interest-subvention claims, according to a government document reviewed by Mint and two people aware of the development.

The gaps have emerged as beneficiaries face rising input costs amid global supply-chain disruptions linked to geopolitical conflicts, particularly the West Asia war. Wholesale price inflation rose to 11.31% in September from 9.92% in August, while retail inflation hit a 23-month high of 5.54%. A deficient monsoon is also expected to weigh on rural incomes.

Queries emailed on 22 October to the finance, MSME and housing and urban affairs ministries, the Reserve Bank of India, the Indian Banks' Association, and public- and private-sector banks remained unanswered until press time on 26 October.

PM Mudra: Private banks trail targets

Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), which provides credit to small and budding entrepreneurs, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI Bank and Federal Bank disbursed just 24-30% of their fiscal year 2027 (FY27) annual targets in the first half, the document showed.

HDFC Bank disbursed 9,065 crore against a 30,000-crore target; Yes Bank, 1,133 crore against 4,100 crore; IDBI Bank, 2,013 crore against 7,500 crore; and Federal Bank, 1,280 crore against 5,400 crore.

Public-sector banks achieved 32-56% of their FY27 targets. State Bank of India (SBI) disbursed 27,976 crore, or 42% of its 66,600-crore target, while Indian Bank disbursed 5,102 crore, or 32% of its 15,950-crore target.

Several state-run banks had achieved at least half their FY27 disbursal targets in the first half. Bank of India disbursed 56% of its 16,200-crore target ( 9,122 crore), followed by Union Bank of India at 54% ( 13,830 crore of 25,700 crore), Bank of Baroda at 53% ( 16,039 crore of 30,000 crore), Indian Overseas Bank at 52% ( 5,198 crore of 10,000 crore) and Bank of Maharashtra at 50% ( 4,025 crore of 8,000 crore). All figures are for H1 FY27.

PM SVANidhi: Claims remain pending

Under PM SVANidhi, which supports street vendors, private banks reduced pending interest-subvention claims by 14% to 187,595 at end-September from 213,064 at end-July. But progress was uneven: HDFC Bank cut its backlog by just 0.2% to 48,657, Federal Bank by 0.1% to 4,667 and Axis Bank by 0.03% to 15,497. Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank recorded no reduction.

Some private lenders, however, made substantial progress. Kotak Mahindra Bank reduced its pending claims by 31% to 12,151, while IDFC First Bank cut its backlog by 85% to 149 from 987 over the same period.

Public-sector banks cut pending claims by 39% to 5.89 million from 9.13 million over the same period. SBI alone reduced its backlog by 39% to 3.13 million from 5.02 million, the document showed.

The gap also extended to loan sanctions. Between August 2025 and September 2026, public-sector banks sanctioned an average of 74% of street vendors' credit applications, against 20% for private banks.

One of the government officials cited above said banks faced gaps in processing applications and clearing claims, including discrepancies between claims reported on the portal and those in banks' core banking systems.

“While some banks have made progress in processing applications and clearing pending claims, others continue to face gaps in sanctioning and disbursal. In the case of PM SVANidhi, the mismatch between claims reported on the portal and banks’ core banking systems is also an issue that needs to be reconciled. The focus is on improving processing efficiency and ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive timely credit,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

PM Vishwakarma scheme: Public banks sanction more

Under PM Vishwakarma, which provides credit to artisans and informal workers, public-sector banks sanctioned 44% of processed applications in the first half of FY27 — 539,349 of 1.21 million. Private banks sanctioned 36%, or 28,108 of 78,542 applications, the document showed. The scheme has an outlay of 13,000 crore for FY24-28.

The lower participation of private banks in financial-inclusion schemes is not new, but structural gaps need attention, said Veeramani C, professor and director of the Centre for Development Studies, a Thiruvananthapuram-based think tank.

“We need clear and transparent procedures. We need to ask if we can streamline these procedures to reduce compliances for banks and beneficiaries. Issues can arise in loan disbursements due to information asymmetry, where a potential beneficiary may not be aware of the paperwork required. At the same time, banks may not be willing to take risks currently,” he said.

About the Authors

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

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