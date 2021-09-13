Banks may classify 35,000  cr  loans  to Srei as NPA in Q2

Srei Infrastructure had been pursuing a merger with Srei Equipment Finance since 2019. The scheme of arrangement submitted before the Kolkata NCLT broadly proposed a moratorium in terms of coupon payments from 1 January to 30 June 2021, along with postponement of redemption dates based on the type of creditor. Granting a request from Srei group, the NCLT on 30 December 2020 asked the banks not to take any coercive action against the two companies, including classifying the account as NPA, until the merger is completed. The tribunal granted the companies this relief. But Srei’s lenders led by Uco Bank appealed the matter in NCLAT, saying the majority of banks rejected the scheme of arrangement.