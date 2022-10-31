Banks may lose deposits to mkts

In the same period, mutual fund assets under management (AUM) on a net basis rose by ₹26.1 trillion. Most of the mobilization was in equity funds, which increased ₹10.8 trillion, while debt funds saw a slower growth of ₹4.8 trillion, the report said. The rest were in hybrid and other schemes. “A striking revelation is that growth in assets under management has been higher than deposits in all years, barring FY20, which was affected by the month-end panic caused by the announcement of the lockdown. This was due to both a lower base as well as increasing interest of households in mutual funds," the Bank of Baroda report said.

