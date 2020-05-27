Banks may need to raise $20 bn in additional capital: Credit Suisse

MUMBAI : Indian banks may need to raise $20 billion in additional capital for increased provisioning over the next 12 months as credit quality weakens, Credit Suisse said in a report on Wednesday.

The investment bank said it expects private sector banks to raise $7 billion in capital, while public sector banks may require $13 billion worth of recapitalization.

“We raise our credit cost estimates by 20-60% given the lockdown extensions and unimpressive fiscal stimulus. Private banks tier-1 is healthy at 13%, and coupled with strong pre-provisioning profitability, adequate to absorb up to 4% additional credit costs," said Ashish Gupta, head of equity research at Credit Suisse. “We, however, expect them to shore up capital buffers and estimate $20 billion in capital-raising by Indian banks in the next 12 months."

Credit cost refers to provisioning requirements.

On Tuesday, Kotak Mahindra Bank launched a qualified institutional placement issue to raise ₹7,000 crore from the market.

Other private sector lenders—such as, IDFC First Bank Ltd and RBL Bank Ltd—have also raised fresh funding.

The need to raise additional capital arises from deteriorating asset quality, which is likely to worsen due to the slowdown brought on by the covid impact.

The economy is expected to contract by as much as 5% in real terms in 2020-21.

Rising risk aversion and accelerating rating downgrades are likely to add to banks’ asset quality stress.

“We estimate ₹2.5 trillion of debt is already downgraded to ratings that are likely to make refinancing challenging. Two-thirds of this is from NBFCs and these ‘fallen angels’ have ₹22,000 crore of bond repayments due over the next 12 months," said the report.

Challenges for non banking financial companies are also turning more severe with access to funding differentiated and a six-month moratorium on 30-70% of loans.

Securitisation and the ECB market that was a large source of liquidity in the past 18 months have also now dried up and balance sheet liquidity is key to avoid default.

“We estimate that 70% of the Indian financial system’s lending capacity is now constrained. PSU banks (ex-SBI) are 25% of system credit and are still to emerge from NPA issues, and now in the midst of mergers. NBFCs and small private banks are also pulling back given their rising liquidity constraints," said Gupta in his report.

