Banks may need to raise $20 bn in additional capital: Credit Suisse

“We raise our credit cost estimates by 20-60% given the lockdown extensions and unimpressive fiscal stimulus. Private banks tier-1 is healthy at 13%, and coupled with strong pre-provisioning profitability, adequate to absorb up to 4% additional credit costs," said Ashish Gupta, head of equity research at Credit Suisse. “We, however, expect them to shore up capital buffers and estimate $20 billion in capital-raising by Indian banks in the next 12 months."