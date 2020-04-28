Banks may see spike in NPAs after lockdown, early trends show

MUMBAI: Early trends emerging from internal stress tests of two private bank portfolios indicate that India’s banking sector could see a surge in non-performing assets (NPAs) by anywhere between 50 and 80 basis points (bps) due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

One basis point is one hundredth of a percent.

An internal assessment of its portfolio by HDFC Bank Ltd has revealed that the lender could see up to a 50 bps impact from probable stress in small business loans. Another private lender IndusInd Bank Ltd has found that its asset quality could deteriorate by a maximum of 80 bps as a result of the covid-19 crisis.

Other banks are also expected to follow suit and declare their assessments. HDFC Bank performed a stress test, which revealed that 9% of the bank’s micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) portfolio may be vulnerable. In a call with analysts on18 April, Jimmy Tata, the bank’s chief risk officer said it looked at three different scenarios of stress--reasonable, strong and extreme.

“The strong stress scenario led us to a conclusion that around 9% of the (small business) portfolio may find themselves vulnerable to impact, meaning they may find it difficult to honour obligations as they fall due," said Tata. However, he added that this stress scenario does not take in account any advantages of the moratorium granted or any other concession that has been officially given. HDFC Bank reported gross bad loan ratio–bad loans expressed as a percentage of total loans–of 1.26% for the March quarter, down 10 bps from the same period last year.

Experts believe that small business portfolios will see significant stress and liquidity crunch in the coming days if banks do not restart lending to the sector. Moreover, a government-backed credit scheme would be of much help to the sector, one of the worst hit by the disruption in economic activity.

According to a 28 April note by ICICI Securities, government guarantees are a popular ‘below-the-line’ measure adopted by many countries to stimulate their economies in the wake of covid-19. “Below-the-line’ measures are steps that do not immediately and directly impact the fiscal deficit number, it said.

IndusInd Bank has also conducted an internal assessment on how covid-19 will impact the bank’s asset quality. It has used a scenario where the lockdown is lifted in phases, with half of the country getting back to normal around mid-May or the third week of May, another 25% between the first and second week of June and the balance 25% in the first week of July. “If we live with that scenario, we will not see more than 80 bps increase in gross NPA," said Sumant Kathpalia, chief executive officer (CEO), IndusInd Bank.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also does a stress test on the banking sector and the last report was released in December. In its Financial Stability Report (FSR), the central bank assesses the resilience of the Indian banking sector to macroeconomic shocks. In the report, RBI found that under the baseline scenario, gross bad loan ratio of commercial banks may increase from 9.3% in September 2019 to 9.9% by September 2020. However, this was prior to the onslaught of covid-19.





