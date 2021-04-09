Banks may take a 7,000 crore hit

Last month, the Supreme Court ordered that no compound interest can be charged from borrowers for the entire six-month loan moratorium. On 7 April, the Reserve Bank of India directed all lenders to put in place board-approved policies on refunding compound interest. RBI also said all lenders must disclose the amount to be refunded in their March quarter financial statements. It said this relief will be applicable to all borrowers, irrespective of whether the moratorium was fully or partially availed or not availed.