Banks, MFIs seek time to implement new guidelines

MFIs and banks are seeking at least three months to implement the new guidelines that require board approval. “We have requested for a quarter’s time for implementing some of the finer points. We are giving the guidelines on interest calculation and assessment of household income. We have circulated a credit assessment framework. It will take some time to go to the board, and get an approval before we can implement it. Lot of information must also be displayed in branches," said P. Satish, executive director, Sa-Dhan. Besides, collecting income data of household is becoming a challenge considering that banks typically look at an individual’s income, bankers said. “We have to collect data on how many members of a family are working and the income source. This survey is becoming a bit challenging to implement before 1 April," said an executive of a private sector bank. Under the new guidelines, RBI has also put a cap on the maximum repayment value to 50% of the monthly household income to ensure customers are not burdened. Thus, if the household income is ₹3 lakh, the maximum loan instalment a borrower can pay must not exceed ₹1.5 lakh per year. Besides, there will be no prepayment penalties on microfinance loans.