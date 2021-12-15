Banking consumers are increasingly looking for seamless solutions that will allow them to navigate through their financial transactions at a click of touch in their smartphones, said Mukul Sukhani, Senior Vice-President of Mastercard.

"Banking industry today sitting on millions of customers and this is an opportunity to seize and evolve them into digial customers," Sukhani said, adding that traditional players must adopt a digital first and customer first approach to stay relevant.

Speaking on re-inventing the banking ecosystem for digital age at 14th mint Annual Banking Conclave, Mukul Sukhani said almost 64% of India's millennial population will most likely switch to fully digital banking.

