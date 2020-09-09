“…(It is important to give access to banking services) to parts of India that has absolutely no access and people are only dependent on walking miles to the banks. The access can be through phone banking and not necessarily by opening branches…There is still a gap even in the developed states. There is some gap in some pockets hilly, remote areas. I would appeal to you all to make special attempts to reach out to people through your bank mitras so that no one is excluded in the digital revolution which the banking sector is undergoing," Sitharaman said at an event organized by Indian Banks’ Association.