According to bankers, taking the three month moratorium on loan repayment could become an issue for these MSME borrowers. If a customer has not availed of the moratorium, then he is considered to be a premium customer eligible for a loan under the scheme. The customer is still eligible even if he has taken only the first moratorium, though his repayment ability will be closely watched. However if the customer has availed of the moratorium from March to June, then no loan will be extended to him till he services the interest for 2-3 months.