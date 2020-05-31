Banks, NBFCs gear up to tackle biggest loan collection exercise post lockdown

Bajaj Finance has 27% of its loan book under the three-month moratorium of which 70% loans have no recent bounce history, meaning these did not default in January, February and March. The auto finance business of the company has the highest percentage of loans under moratorium at 70% or ₹9,611 crore. The company said around 40% of auto finance business comes from direct cash collection (DCC) mode. Due to the lockdown and the inability of customers to pay by cash, the bounce rate of this portfolio has increased from an average of 19% in January, February, March to about 86% in April and May.