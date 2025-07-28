Banks, NBFCs continue to battle rising stress in unsecured loans in Q1
The country’s largest private sector lenders such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank highlighted a seasonal jump in agriculture slippage in Q1
Mumbai: Indian banks continued to experience stress in their unsecured loan books in the first quarter of the current financial year, with select lenders and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) flagging higher bad debt in new segments such as credit for small businesses and retail commercial vehicles.