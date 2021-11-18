Banks need a mindset shift: PM Modi

“Indian banks are strong enough to play a major role in imparting fresh energy to the country's economy, for giving it a big push and making India self-reliant," Modi said in his speech delivered in Hindi. The Prime Minister told leaders from the industry, banking sector, and officials that when the country is working hard on financial inclusion, it is very important to unlock the productive potential of the citizens and that the banking sector needs to think big and be innovative in approach.

