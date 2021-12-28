Mumbai: Banks would need to raise more capital to be adequately cushioned in the coming days to meet credit demand and insulate themselves from potential stress, the Reserve Bank of India said in a report on Tuesday.

“Based on the capital position as on 30 September 2021, all public sector banks (PSBs) and private banks (PVBs) maintained the capital conservation buffer (CCB) well over 2.5%. Going forward, however, banks would need a higher capital cushion to deal with challenges on account of the ongoing stress experienced by borrowers as well as to meet the economy’s potential credit requirements," it said in its Report on Trend and Progress of Banking In India for 2020-21.

Concerted strategies for timely capital infusion need to be carried forward by the banks, it said.

State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Dinesh Khara also recently said that despite being adequately capitalized at present, banks would need additional capital of $70 billion ( ₹5.3 trillion) to support India’s ambitions in becoming a $5 trillion economy.

The report said that although credit offtake by banks remained subdued in an environment of risk aversion and muted demand conditions in FY21, a pickup has started in Q2 of FY22.

“Going forward, revival in bank balance sheets hinges around overall economic growth which is contingent on progress on the pandemic front. However, banks would need to further bolster their capital positions to absorb potential slippages as well as to sustain the credit flow, especially when monetary and fiscal measures unwind," it said, adding that although most of the regulatory relaxation measures have run their course, the full extent of their impact on banking is yet to unravel.

RBI said that during FY21, commercial banks reported a “discernible improvement" in their asset quality, capital buffers and profitability, despite the disruptions of the pandemic. While credit offtake remained subdued, elevated deposit growth was matched by growth in investments.

“Nonetheless, incipient stress remains in the form of higher restructured advances. Banks would need to bolster their capital positions to absorb potential stress as well as to augment credit flow when policy support is phased out," it said.

The consolidated balance sheet of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) accelerated in 2020-21, notwithstanding the pandemic and the contraction in economic activity in the first half of the year. Citing supervisory data, the report said that while nascent signs of recovery are visible in credit growth, deposit growth has slowed down so far in FY22.

“The share of PSBs in total advances as well as in deposits has been declining since 2010-11, while private sector banks (PVBs) have been improving their share," it said.

According to the report, the banking sector in India remained resilient, with strong profitability indicators, and improved asset quality despite a sharp downturn in global and domestic macroeconomic conditions. Various regulatory measures initiated by the central bank, it said, played a crucial role in protecting banks’ balance sheets, providing necessary liquidity support and stabilizing the financial sector. That apart, the establishment of the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) is expected to aid the recovery process.

RBI also said that banks need to strengthen their corporate governance practices and risk management strategies to remain resilient in an increasingly dynamic and uncertain economic environment.

“With rapid technological advancements in the digital payments landscape and emergence of new entrants across the fintech ecosystem, banks have to prioritize upgrading their information technology (IT) infrastructure and improving customer services, together with strengthening their cybersecurity," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.