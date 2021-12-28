Banks need more capital to deal with stress and credit demand, says RBI

“Going forward, revival in bank balance sheets hinges around overall economic growth which is contingent on progress on the pandemic front. However, banks would need to further bolster their capital positions to absorb potential slippages as well as to sustain the credit flow, especially when monetary and fiscal measures unwind," it said, adding that although most of the regulatory relaxation measures have run their course, the full extent of their impact on banking is yet to unravel.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}