Banks need robust credit appraisal policies to limit credit risk, says RBI

The push provided by the Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile – popularly referred to as the JAM trinity -- has resulted in increased access to banking services to the unserved and the underserved sections of the population, the report said. The regulator said that with the success of India’s homegrown fast payments platform unified payments interface (UPI) and mass adoption of digital banking services, various concerns such as unbridled engagement of third parties, mis-selling, breach of data privacy, unfair business conduct, exorbitant interest rates, and unethical recovery practices have emerged.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}