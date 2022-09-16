Banks need to create a plan to catalyze India’s growth: FM

The minister also underlined the importance of having staff who can speak the local language, considering the diversity of the nation. “Show inclusivity in your staff, in the way you speak to your customers. When you have staff who do not know the regional language and who demand citizens to speak in a particular language, you have a problem. Please review the people getting posted at branches, people who cannot speak the local language should not be assigned to roles dealing with customers. You must have a lot more sensible ways of recruiting people."

