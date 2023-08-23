Banks not reporting interest income on bad loans doesn't absolve defaulters: NFRA2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 06:24 PM IST
NFRA said that defaulters do not get free from the obligation to recognise interest liability as banks are required to maintain a record of accrued interest on bad loans and do not release the borrower from the contractual liability to pay interest
New Delhi: Banks not recognizing any interest income on bad loans by following RBI's prudential norms does not absolve borrowers from the obligation to show the interest liability on their financial statements, audit regulator National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) said in an order.