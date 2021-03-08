Mumbai: Indian banks ’ improved financial metrics do not fully reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, cautioned Fitch Ratings. The global credit rating agency expects both impaired loans and credit costs to rise as forbearance and easy-liquidity conditions ease, even as it projected India’s real GDP growth at 11% in fiscal 2022.

Fitch believes public sector banks are more vulnerable than private banks, given their participation in relief measures, while their earnings and core capital buffers are weak.

Also Read | What trade freedom did to Bihar’s farmers

The rating agency expects high risk of a protracted deterioration in asset quality with more pressure on retail and stressed SMEs loans. As on 31 December 2020, the aggregate non-performing loan ratio, excluding stressed loans under judicial stay, restructured loans, loans overdue by 60 days, stood at 7.2% as compared to 8.5% as on 31 March 2020.

Fitch cautioned that the average contingency reserves of 0.7 % of loans are inadequate to absorb heightened stress, although private banks are well above the average.

The rating agency said that private banks are better poised to tap growth opportunities in 2021 as their higher contingency reserves offer better earnings and capital resilience. State banks’ average buffer between pre -provision profits and credit costs is only 160 basis points against private banks at 340 basis points, it added.

Fitch also said state banks have limited core capital buffers in the event of further asset stress, which is unlikely to be remediated solely via the state's planned capital injections of $5. 5 billion in fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

The rating agency also said that the SME sector faces a litmus test in FY22 as short-term credit support extended in FY21, which, in its view, deferred the recognition of stress, comes up for refinancing.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via