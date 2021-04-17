Banks nudge employees for RT-PCR tests every 15 days

The document said state level bankers’ committee is initiating steps to get bank employees listed as frontline workers to become eligible for vaccination. India, at present, is vaccinating everyone above 45 years of age as the second wave of the virus grips parts of the country and leads to partial lockdowns. The health ministry has said that government and private workplaces which have 100 or more people above the age of 45 years of age can organize covid-19 vaccination programme from 11 April.