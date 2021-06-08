Kolkata: In order to encourage people to get Covid-19 jabs, some state-owned lenders have announced higher interest rates on deposits, but for a limited period.

City-based UCO Bank said it is offering 30 basis points (bps) higher rate on fixed deposits of 999 days for applicants who have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.

"We are also taking minor steps to encourage vaccination drives. We are offering UCOVAXI-999... for a limited period till September 30," PTI quoted a bank official as saying.

Central Bank of India had recently launched a special deposit scheme - Immune India Deposit Scheme - offering an additional interest rate of 25 basis points (bps) above the applicable card rate for those who get vaccinated.

Immune India Deposit Scheme has a maturity of 1,111 days and is for a limited period. Senior citizens are eligible for extra interest as applicable.

"To encourage Vaccination under COVID 19, Central Bank of India launches Special Deposit Product “Immune India Deposit Scheme" for 1111 days at an attractive extra Interest rate of 25 basis points above the applicable card rate for Citizens who got Vaccinated," the bank had tweeted.

To encourage Vaccination under COVID 19, Central Bank of India launches Special Deposit Product “Immune India Deposit Scheme for 1111 days at an attractive extra Interest rate of 25 basis points above the applicable card rate for Citizens who got Vaccinated.#Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/MKEJaHgMpE — Central Bank of India (@centralbank_in) April 12, 2021

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 23.59 crore, the health ministry said on Monday.

In a significant decision, PM Modi announced a centralised vaccine drive saying that the Centre will procure 25 per cent of COVID-19 vaccines that was to be done by states. The decision will be implemented in two weeks time, by June 21.

The PM said that the system of 25 per cent vaccines being procured directly by the private hospitals will continue. State governments will monitor that only 150 rupees service charge is levied by the private hospitals over the decided price of the vaccines. He added that crores of people have got free vaccines and 18 years segment has been added to this.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.