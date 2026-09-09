Banks scramble for foreign loans after FCNR deluge

Mumbai: Indian banks are seeking longer-term overseas funding to replace short-term borrowings used during a rush to raise $127 billion through the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) special FCNR(B) deposit scheme, according to five treasury officials.
Several lenders turned to short-term borrowing to bridge the gap while arranging longer-term funding for FCNR(B) deposits, the officials said. They are now looking to replace those short-term liabilities with longer-term overseas borrowings, which would reduce their reliance on money-market funding as the existing borrowings come due.