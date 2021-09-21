Banks oppose strict Basel rules targeting cryptocurrencies

The committee said in June that banks should apply a 1,250% risk weight to bitcoin, which it said is “similar in effect to the deduction of the asset from capital." If a bank holds $100 of bitcoin exposure, it would give rise to risk-weighted assets of $1,250, which when multiplied by the minimum capital requirement of 8% results in setting aside at least $100, the committee said.

