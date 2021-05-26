Banks’ performance glitters thanks to spike in gold loans

“We have ramped up the facility of gold loans across the country. There are opportunities of another ₹10,000 crore in the current financial year. Also, you must remember that a gold loan is a high-churn game. This means that if you want consistent growth, you must do more loans. So, the growth rate may slow down in FY22, but we will maintain the level of ₹30,000 crore by the end of the financial year in personal gold loans," C.S. Shetty, managing director of SBI, said after reporting the firm’s fourth-quarter earnings.