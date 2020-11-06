Banks pin hopes on festival season with retail loan boost

State Bank of India, HDFC Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. have seen their retail loan book grow 2%-6% in July-September from a quarter ago after mostly shrinking in the previous three months. They’re benefiting from more money in the hands of government employees as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks to cushion the the economy from the coronavirus, which is showing early signs of easing in the nation with the second-worst outbreak.