Banks pitch cheaper dollar funding route to large corporates via domestic bonds

Subhana Shaikh
4 min read1 Oct 2026, 05:30 AM IST
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Bankers say the economics have turned more favourable since the US Federal Reserve's rate hike pushed up dollar borrowing costs.(Pexels)
Summary
The plan is aimed at companies that already have dollar revenues or offshore operations, since they are better placed to absorb the currency exposure the swap creates.

Mumbai: Some Indian banks are pitching a strategy that may let large companies raise dollar funding more cheaply—by borrowing in the domestic bond market first, then using a currency swap to convert that rupee debt into a dollar liability, three bankers and two fixed-income market participants said.

The plan is aimed at companies that already have dollar revenues or offshore operations, since they are better placed to absorb the currency exposure the swap creates. Discussions are ongoing with several corporates for three-five year borrowings, but no deal has been executed yet, three bankers said on condition of anonymity.

Here's how it works: First, a company raises rupee debt in the domestic bond market. It then enters a currency swap with a bank, exchanging its rupee cash flows for dollar cash flows.ollar

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At the end of it, the company has effectively turned a rupee loan into a dollar loan, without ever having borrowed dollars from an overseas lender.

"After fully hedging both currency and interest-rate risks, a 10-year g-sec yielding 7.16% in rupee translates into a US dollar yield of around 4.21%. That compares with roughly 5.23% on a 10-year US Treasury. So, there is a direct saving of about 100 basis points," said Tanay Dalal, senior vice president of business and economic research at Axis Bank.

To see the numbers at work: a AAA-rated corporate can raise money through bonds or loans in the US market at around 6-6.20% for five years. In India, the same company can raise money at 8-8.25% for the same maturity and use a swap to synthetically convert its rupee liability into a dollar liability.

Under the swap, the corporate will receive 8% from the swap bank and pay it to bondholders—the swap and the fundraising are two separate transactions and can be done with different parties, bankers explained. In exchange for receiving 8% under the swap agreement, the corporate pays 8% minus the forward premium. The forward premium is around 3-3.50%, essentially bringing the overall cost to 4.75-5%, which is still cheaper than 6%.

The swap is priced off the Mumbai Interbank Forward Outright Rate (MIFOR), a benchmark used in India for interest-rate swaps, forward-rate agreements and cross-currency derivatives.

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"This whole transaction is working because that forward premium, which is the difference between MIFOR and SOFR, has gone up. Earlier, this difference used to be 2.50-2.75%," a senior foreign banker said. SOFR, or the secured overnight financing rate, is a benchmark interest rate for US dollar-denominated derivatives and loans.

Why now

Bankers say the economics have turned more favourable since the US Federal Reserve's rate hike pushed up dollar borrowing costs, while Indian rates — though also rising in anticipation of hikes—remain comparatively lower, since India's own rate-hike cycle hasn't started yet.

The 10-year US Treasury yield is currently at 5.23%, a multi-year high, against 7.16% on its Indian equivalent—a gap of 193 basis points. Once hedging costs of around 3.5% are factored in, the cost of raising dollars directly offshore works out higher than borrowing rupees at home and swapping.



“While the opportunity may not be permanent, the underlying factors supporting the current pricing are unlikely to disappear immediately. This could leave a window for corporates that are able to lock in longer-dated funding while the relative pricing remains favourable,” Dalal said.

Bankers said the availability of foreign-currency deposits is also helping pricing. Strong flows into foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR(B)) accounts have left banks with ample liquidity to deploy through such structures.

"In fact, we are telling a client to take a fixed rupee bond deal from us. We will swap it and link it to MIFOR in floating," a second foreign banker said, adding that a fixed rupee borrowing rate of around 8.2% could translate into roughly 7.50-7.60% after the swap—a gain of 50-70 basis points.

The risk: mark-to-market swings

The trade isn't without risk. The value of the currency swap can move sharply as interest rates and currency markets shift, and unless a company qualifies for hedge accounting, the resulting mark-to-market gains or losses would show up in its quarterly profit-and-loss statement.

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"Economically it might make sense, but it is not very straightforward," the first foreign banker said. "If the mark to market has to be reported in the profit and loss statement, then for large listed companies, it will lead to a lot of volatility in the quarterly P&L.''

About the Author

Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.

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