Banks prefer sovereign bonds to credit during lockdown

MUMBAI : Weak credit demand, ample deposits and the ability to cherry-pick borrowers have flooded Indian lenders with liquidity during the lockdown, prompting them to beef up holdings of government bonds .

Such bond holdings, measured by the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR), have grown by 259 basis points (bps) between 27 March and 5 June to 27.97%, showed data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). A bank’s SLR is expressed as its investments in central, state government and other approved securities as a percentage of its net demand and time liabilities (NDTL). The RBI mandates a minimum SLR holding of 18%.

Experts said a mix of surplus liquidity, risk-aversion and the attractiveness of government securities has led to banks investing more in SLR bonds.

“These are safe investments and giving relatively better returns. This trend will continue as long as the demand for bank credit is low and banks are cherry-picking their customers," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Care Ratings.

Data from the RBI showed that non-food credit has shrunk on a year-to-date basis between 27 March and 5 June by ₹1.51 trillion to ₹101.69 trillion. However, year-on-year, non-food credit has grown 6.2%, the data showed.

“Banks are ready to lend only to top-rated borrowers and that is happening in the bond market as well. People are investing in public sector bonds and in those of highly-rated private companies," said Sabnavis.

Bankers expect to see a pick-up in credit in the latter part of the year. Arijit Basu, managing director, State Bank of India, said at Mint’s Pivot or Perish webinar that he expects loans to grow from the December quarter of FY21. “As far as the retail side is concerned, the bank is trying its best. Already, from the second half of May, retail demand is slowly coming back, home loans and personal loans are seeing an uptick," he said.

“There is no risk aversion for good quality credit. On one hand, banks are blamed for taking up poor quality credit and on the other, they are now being told to go forward and lend irrespective of what the quality is. That cannot happen," he said.

Lenders have been lowering their deposit rates amid surplus liquidity. For instance, SBI had lowered its fixed deposit rates by 40 bps on 27 May. It was the bank’s second deposit rate cut in May, after the first one on 12 May. Retail depositors now earn an interest of 5.1% on their 1-2-year term deposits of below ₹2 crore, down from 5.5% earlier.

