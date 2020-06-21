Banks prefer sovereign bonds to credit during lockdown

Bankers expect to see a pick-up in credit in the latter part of the year. Arijit Basu, managing director, State Bank of India, said at Mint’s Pivot or Perish webinar that he expects loans to grow from the December quarter of FY21. “As far as the retail side is concerned, the bank is trying its best. Already, from the second half of May, retail demand is slowly coming back, home loans and personal loans are seeing an uptick," he said.