Expecting the credit growth slowdown to continue, banks are increasingly choosing to park funds in safer government securities over riskier credit bets.

Bankers said considering the weak credit demand and the effect of the covid-19 pandemic yet to play out in full, they prefer to invest in safer government securities (G-secs). The cautious approach adopted by banks is despite the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) and government’s push to increase lending across sectors. Moreover, the economic package announced by the government earlier in May depends heavily on bank credit flow to revive the economy.

Growth in bank credit remained sluggish compared to the previous year, and even declined on a year-to-date basis. Between 27 March and 31 July, outstanding credit shrunk by ₹1.06 trillion, while banks’ investments in central and state G-secs rose by ₹5.9 trillion.

According to a Care Ratings’ note on 5 August, the liquidity surplus in the banking system has led lenders to increasingly buy G-secs and look for safe haven buying of these securities due to heightened economic concerns.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Care Ratings, said there is plenty of liquidity, but not enough lending options as demand for funds is down because of surplus capacity and lack of investments.

“We also do not have large infrastructure projects being taken up by the private sector because of uncertainty. That apart, because banks know that once the moratorium ends bad loans are going to go up, although cushioned to an extent by debt recast, they are reluctant to lend expect to better-rated companies," he said.

For instance, Kotak Mahindra Bank saw its investments in G-secs rise 31% y-o-y to ₹84,571 crore as on 30 June. The bank’s management said in a post-result call that it has made safer treasury investments in the three months to June.

“We have not increased our book significantly; we have done a lot more of treasury investments where the yields are lower but are safer. So, while you see that the balance sheet has grown, it has come largely from safe treasury investments," said Dipak Gupta, joint managing director, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Flush with liquidity, banks have parked more than ₹6 trillion with the central bank under the reverse repo window at a meagre interest rate of 3.35%. The figure stood at ₹6 trillion on 18 August.

