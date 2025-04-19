Banks Q4 preview: Earnings set to soften as loan growth slows, margin pressure rise
Summary
- India’s banks are headed for a muted March quarter, with slowing credit and deposit growth, elevated funding costs, and rising stress in unsecured loans weighing on performance. Analysts say the sector may be nearing a cyclical bottom—but multiple risks cloud the road ahead.
Mumbai: India’s banks are bracing for a softer March quarter (Q4FY25), with earnings likely to underwhelm amid slower loan and deposit growth, sticky funding costs and rising stress in unsecured lending. This comes as a reversal from the robust performance seen in previous quarters, reflecting a sector that’s now navigating a more challenging interest rate and credit quality environment.