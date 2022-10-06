Banks quick to hike interest on loans, not deposits

Loans linked to external benchmark-linked lending rate (EBLR) are likely to get repriced faster with the change in the policy rate. “Repricing of the entire term deposit would take time, as key banks’ deposits have an average duration of nearly two years," said a recent Systematix Institutional Equities report. “For most banks, the repo rate is the benchmark for EBLR-based loans, while term deposit rates are more dependent on the liquidity position and three-year G-Sec yield movements," it added. Both MCLR- and EBLR-linked loans have over 40% share in total outstanding floating rate rupee loans.