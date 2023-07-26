Banks recovered over ₹10 trillion bad debt in past 9 years: FinMin1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 02:22 PM IST
The government and the Reserve Bank of India have taken comprehensive measures to recover and cut non-performing assets, including corporate ones, fin min said
New Delhi: The government and the Reserve Bank of India have taken comprehensive measures to recover and cut non-performing assets (NPAs), including corporate ones. This has facilitated the recovery of around ₹10 trillion of bad debt, the finance ministry informed Parliament, quoting provisional data for FY2022-23.
