Banks report strong earnings, expect loan growth to improve

During the quarter, asset quality was under control for private banks with most witnessing a sequential drop in gross bad loans. However, state-run lenders barring SBI saw an increase primarily led by higher MSME slippages. Provision coverage ratio (PCR), or the percentage of bad assets that a bank has to provide for from its own funds for the system, is also at the highest level in two decades. ICICI Bank had the highest PCR at 80% with other major banks in the range of 72-75%. This is reflecting in a sharp decline in credit cost for the banking system.