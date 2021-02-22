Banks' retail stress to rise, but overall sectoral outlook stable: India Ratings

Mumbai: Rating agency India Ratings and Research on Monday said it has revised the overall outlook for the banking sector to stable in FY22, even as retail stress in the system is expected to substantially increase.

Stressed assets in the individual loan segment, it said, is expected to increase almost 1.7 times in the second half of FY21. For state-owned banks, it could further increase to 2.9% in FY22 from 2.1% in FY21, while it could increase to 4.3%, from 1.2% for private banks. Stressed assets comprise bad loans and restructured loans of a bank and is seen as a more accurate measure of delinquency.

The reason for higher stress in retail loans of private sector banks is because of the segment’s higher exposure to unsecured advances. Unsecured advances offer better returns to lenders, albeit at a higher risk.

“A lot of this stress comes from unsecured advances. The share of unsecured exposure in private banks gross advances is roughly 15%, and for public sector banks (PSBs) it is roughly 5%," said Jindal Haria, a director at India Ratings & Research.

Haria added that PSBs also have clients on the advances side who draw salaries from public sector entities or the government and therefore the expectation is that qualitatively, they would be somewhat better than private sector banks.

“Private sector banks, on the other hand, do relatively robust credit underwriting but they also look for yield in this segment, and, I think, some of those things may not necessarily play out well for private sector banks. However, they have tightened their filters," said Haria.

He explained that for traditional services employees, probably the mainstay of some of the unsecured products, the rating agency is seeing income growth declining. Besides, the growth in employment is much lower as compared to what was seen in 2011, 2012 and 2014 or 2016 and these are somewhat contradictory to growth in unsecured retail loans, said Haria.

That apart, in revising its outlook for the sector, the rating agency cited substantial systemic measures reducing the system-wide covid-19 linked stress below the expected levels.

Banks, it said, have also strengthened their financials by raising capital and building provision buffers and therefore India Ratings has upgraded its FY21 credit growth estimates to 6.9% from 1.8% and to 8.9% in FY22, with the improvement in the economic environment in the second half of FY21.

The agency estimates gross bad loan ratio for the sector at 8.8% in FY21, 10.1% in FY22, and stressed assets at 10.9% in FY21 and 11.7% in FY22.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already projected bad loan to reach decadal high levels in September under both, a baseline and severe stress scenarios owing to covid-19.

