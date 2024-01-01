Industry
Banks rush out deposit rate hikes in scramble for cash
Summary
- System liquidity deficit has widened following tax outflows and tepid government spending
A number of large and mid-sized banks raised term deposit rates in December, luring customers to park surplus money with them as the system liquidity deficit widened following tax outflows and tepid government spending.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more